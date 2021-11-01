England aim to continue their winning streak when they clash with Sri Lanka in a Group 1 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Can the Sri Lankans tame the Three Lions?
Follow the updates here.
Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XI
ENGLAND: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Tymal Mills
SRI LANKA: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Lahiru Kumara
Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl. So England will bat first for the first time in the tournament. They were chasing in the last three games.
Welcome to Match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup. Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium - England vs Sri Lanka
Powerful England should rout a struggling Sri Lanka
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
England have been ruthless at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Three big wins are proof of their dominance that should continue when they take on the Sri Lankans, who have suffered two losses. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch is sluggish, but batsmen can play the big shots if they are patient enough. That’s what Pathum Nissanka showed in Sri Lanka’s previous match.
Nissanka was the lone bright spot in the Sri Lankan batting against the South Africans, while leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick wasn’t enough to eke out a win. That’s worry against a powerful English batting led by the brilliant Jos Buttler. And Eoin Morgan’s side have a varied and potent attack that has hardly been stretched.
Dasun Shanka-led Sri Lanka are struggling to stay afloat, so a win over England is unlikely. Can they spring a surprise on Monday? Let’s find out.