England collapse to 131 against South Africa in 1st ODI

Spinner Keshav Maharaj and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder do the bulk of the damage
Leeds: England slumped to 131 all out against South Africa with more than half their overs remaining in the first one-day international in Leeds on Tuesday.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-22) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (3-33) did the bulk of the damage at an overcast Headingley after Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss.
Opener Jamie Smith, with 54, was the only England batsman to make an impact.
The innings was wrapped up in 24.3 overs when last man Sonny Baker was bowled by Maharaj for a golden duck on the fast bowler's international debut.
The match is the first of a three-match series.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox