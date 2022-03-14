Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has Monday announced the UAE squad for the second leg of the Sky247.net Tri-Series March 2022, supported by Sat Sport News. The tri-series is part of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2), supported by Dream 11, and will have Nepal and Papua New Guinea as the two other teams alongside hosts UAE.
The hosts, on a high after qualifying for the T20 World Cup later this year, will kick off the second leg against PNG on Tuesday in this 50-over-format event at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tri-series, to be played through to March 22, will be held at Sharjah and Dubai International Stadium (Dubai Sports City).
“The first leg of the Sky247.net series showcased truly exciting cricket by three very capable teams. These games clearly demonstrated the competency of our Associate Nations.” said Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket.
“While our team celebrated its success and achievements, it also spent time on constructive reflection. Through these reflections we now have the opportunity to assess, analyze and implement as we commence the second leg of the series.”
“We look forward to our players continue to demonstrate their capabilities with the second leg and build on the team’s cohesiveness as we work toward our collective goal; to secure UAE a place in the ICC CWC23 Qualifiers.”
The Squad: Ahmed Raza (C), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, C P Rizwaan, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra.
UAE’s fixtures
Tuesday, March 15: vs PNG (Sharjah); Friday, March 18: vs Nepal (Dubai); Saturday, March 19: vs PNG (Dubai); Monday, March 21: vs Nepal (Dubai).