Chennai: Bangladesh batsman Liton Das endured a nightmare 29th birthday on Friday when he was out first ball for a duck in the World Cup match against New Zealand.
After Bangladesh were put in to bat, Liton shuffled down the wicket to confront Trent Boult only to sky the ball to a grateful Matt Henry, who pocketed the chance at fine leg.
Liton, playing in his 80th One-Day International, has scored 2,339 runs in the format with a best of 176 against Zimbabwe in 2020.
At this World Cup, he made 13 in the victory over Afghanistan followed by 76 in a losing cause against England.
For veteran fast bowler Boult, it was a 199th wicket in one-dayers.
Knee injury
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returned to the team to play his first match at the World Cup. Williamson sat out New Zealand’s opening two wins as he recovered from a knee injury but was named in the starting line-up in place of Will Young.
The 33-year-old Williamson has scored 6,554 runs in One-Day International cricket at an impressive average of nearly 48. Bangladesh opened their World Cup campaign with victory over Afghanistan before losing to defending champions England.
They have recalled Mahmudullah in place of Mahedi Hasan.
Teams:
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Nitin Menon (IND)
TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).