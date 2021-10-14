Australia batter Will Pucovski is suffering concussion symptoms for the 10th time after he was struck on the head during a training session last week, Cricket Victoria (CV) said today.
Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk, with the 23-year-old expected to be among the contenders to open the batting against England, along with David Warner.
Managing recovery
The first of his concussions came in an Australian Rules Football game as a teenager. The causes of the other eight include bouncers, a dive to complete a run, a blow in the field and a door in his home.
“Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV’s medical staff,” Cricket Victoria said in a statement. “He looks forward to returning to training as soon as he is able to do so.” The five-test Ashes is due to begin in Brisbane on December 8.