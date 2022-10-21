Dubai: Defending champions Australia are one of the favourites to win the Twenty20 World Cup title feels former all-rounder Tom Moody.

The Desert Vipers Director of Cricket, who was in Dubai on a talent hunt to pick UAE emerging players to the squad for the newly launched UAE International League Twenty20, says: “Australia are the reigning champions in this format and have the advantage of playing at home. So everything is in their favour and they will do well.”

Australia, who have made just two changes to the squad that won the trophy in UAE last year, are unbeatable on home conditions and know how to wriggle out of tough situations.

Right credentials

Led by Aaron Finch, Australians have the right credentials to become the first team to retain the Twenty20 World Cup crown. The hosts take on traditional rivals New Zealand in the opener on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, to kick start the Super 12 of the showpiece.

Skipper Finch said he was feeling bullish about Australia’s title defence. “What we learned from the last World Cup is that if the team’s got real good belief, that goes a long way,” he said.

“It’s immeasurable in terms of stats, but the belief in the group was unbelievably high last year when nobody gave us any chance at all. We feel as though we’ve still got that belief.”

Warner the key

David Warner, is like a volcano waiting to erupt anytime. Once it does, then there is only destruction. The Australian opener, the player of the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup in UAE, is playing on home soil and knows exactly how to approach his game based on the conditions. The left-hander’s form is crucial for Australia to get a good start, which will give the defending champions the momentum in their defence of the title. Warner is equally aggressive against pace and spin and should be a treat to watch in the first six powerplay overs when he goes after the bowlers.

Australia have also brought in the Singapore-born Tim David to bolster their power-hitting options while all-rounder Cameron Green has replaced the injured Josh Inglis, which has increased the team’s depth.