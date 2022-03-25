Colombo: Australia will visit Sri Lanka to play an all-format series in June and July, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday.
The teams will play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day matches and two Tests during the series. Matches will be held in Colombo, Kandy and Galle.
“We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after five years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC.
The series will begin with the first T20 on June 7 and end with the second Test, scheduled for July 8-12.
‘‘There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage,’’ Cricket Australia’s chief executive officer Nick Hockley said in a statement on Friday.
Itinerary
June 7: 1st T20, Colombo
June 8: 2nd T20, Colombo
June 11: 3rd T20, Colombo
June 14: 1st ODI, Kandy
June 16: 2nd ODI, Kandy
June 19: 3rd ODI, Colombo
June 21: 4th ODI, Colombo
June 24: 5th ODI, Colombo
June 29-July 3: 1st Test, Galle
July 8-12: 2nd Test, Galle