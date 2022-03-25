Australia's Pat Cummins
Australia will be touring Sri Lanka for a full-fledged series after a gap of five years. Image Credit: Reuters

Colombo: Australia will visit Sri Lanka to play an all-format series in June and July, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Friday.

The teams will play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day matches and two Tests during the series. Matches will be held in Colombo, Kandy and Galle.

“We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after five years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC.

The series will begin with the first T20 on June 7 and end with the second Test, scheduled for July 8-12.

‘‘There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage,’’ Cricket Australia’s chief executive officer Nick Hockley said in a statement on Friday.

Itinerary

June 7: 1st T20, Colombo

June 8: 2nd T20, Colombo

June 11: 3rd T20, Colombo

June 14: 1st ODI, Kandy

June 16: 2nd ODI, Kandy

June 19: 3rd ODI, Colombo

June 21: 4th ODI, Colombo

June 24: 5th ODI, Colombo

June 29-July 3: 1st Test, Galle

July 8-12: 2nd Test, Galle