Dubai Police on Thursday issued an advisory to spectators attending the Asia Cup cricket tournaments that gets underway at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday (August 27).
In a statement on Twitter, the police urged people to enter the stadium only with valid tickets, and that re-entry will be disallowed, if they leave the stadium. Children above four years will require tickets. The gates will open three hours prior to the matches.
Dubail Police also cautioned spectators against parking their vehicles haphazardly, and advised them to use the designated parking areas.
Filming and flash photography are disallowed in the stadium, which is a no-smoking zone.
The police told people to desist from carrying restricted items into the stadium.
■ Glass
■ Remote-controlled devices
■ Animals
■ Selfie sticks, monopods or umbrellas
■ Illegal or toxic substances
■ Radio communication devices or power banks
■ Sharp objects
■ Fireworks and flares
■ Laser pointers
■ Food and drinks
■ Political flags and banners
■ Bikes, skateboards and scooters