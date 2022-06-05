Dubai: 19-year-old UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Vriitya Aravind smashed a century against the USA last night in the Cricket World Cup League 2 clash in Texas.
It was his second one-day international century of his career.
By scoring 102 he became only the third player in history to score two ODIs centuries while still a teenager. He got his first century in Sharjah against Namibia in March.
Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and Ahmed Shahzad were the first respectively to achieve the feat.
High note
The UAE national team won the match by 8 wickets to sign off from the tour on a high note.
Aravind, who scored a half-century in the previous game against Scotland, was named player of the match and player of the series.