Dubai: Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower hails the role of the world cricket body in promoting the sport in Associate Nations, saying they have done a good job.
“I think each country has its strengths and weaknesses. Afghanistan and Ireland cricket stories are amazing. They have done special things in a very short span of time. It’s lovely to see so many associate countries growing in their stature,” former Zimbabwe skipper said during the Delhi Bulls jersey launch on Friday. “ICC [International Cricket Council] is doing an excellent job in growing associate nations strengths.”
No one knows better than Andy Flower as Zimbabwe came into the Test fold in 1992. After coming into the big league, Zimbabwe had grown from strength to strength to record some impressive victories. However, like all associate nations, Zimbabwe made their mark in the One-Day Internationals before coming into the Test fold.
Andy Flower felt Twenty20 is really great format and can be the used as the perfect vehicle to popularise the game.
“It’s really entertaining and a nice length of time. It is very transferrable into big events like Olympics, not only for entertainment value but to spread the game around the world as multiple games can be played in a day.”