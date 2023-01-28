Dubai: MI Emirates star Najibullah Zadran aims to emulate his idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a dreaded finisher as he gets ready to take on Desert Vipers in the International League Twenty20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
“I regard Dhoni as my idol. No one can finish an innings like he used to do. I learnt from him. I spoke to Dhoni at the 2015 World Cup, where he told me to just keep calm and believe in myself even in high-pressure situations. I still believe and follow that advice,” said the Afghanistan all-rounder in a press release issued by the team.
Zadran has been a sensation at the ILT20 when he smashed 30 off 9 balls against Dubai Capitals. Although in a losing cause, that innings established Zadran’s credentials.
Back to his happy hunting ground in Sharjah, Zadran is looking forward to using his vast knowledge of the pitches at the venue.
Shorter boundaries
“I love playing in Sharjah, it’s our home ground. I have played a lot in Sharjah, where you have two kinds of pitches. The ball stays low on one of the pitches but in the other, you have the license to play your shots, also with shorter boundaries, it’s a delight playing in Sharjah,” he said.
With three wins from six matches, MI Emirates will be aiming to clinch their fourth win and move ahead in the table. But the Men in Blue will be up against a varied attack that has the capability to sting their rivals.
Spinners are likely to play a big role on the rain-affected Sharjah pitch, which is likely to witness an intense battle for honours.