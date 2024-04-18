Abu Dhabi: Ten teams will be competing in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup qualifiers that will be held in Abu Dhabi from April 21 to May 7 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Emirates Cricket Council announced there will be 32 matches and the top two teams will earn a place at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will take place in Bangladesh in September and October this year. The 2022 equivalent was also played out at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, with Bangladesh and Ireland going on to secure qualification.

The teams include hosts UAE, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, US, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.

This year, the two groups of five teams will play double-header games at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, said: “It is always a privilege to host ICC events and we are thrilled to welcome the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2024 back to our venue. The event in 2022 was an undeniable success and the quality of cricket on display was incredible.

“At Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, we place great importance on the development of women’s sport both in and out of the UAE. We believe that if you can see it, you can be it — and these tournaments have the potential to inspire young girls and women all over the world. Both ourselves and Abu Dhabi Sports Council take this responsibility seriously and we’re excited to deliver yet another thrilling tournament across our venue,” he added.

New tournaments

The news follows the announcement of two new tournaments launched by Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, which also saw its Tolerance Oval host its first Test match where Ireland made history by beating Afghanistan in the longest format at the start of the month.

Both the inaugural seasons for the Abu Dhabi Women’s T20 and Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup brought teams to the UAE capital from the UK. The women’s tournament featured The Blaze and the South East Stars, with the former lifting the trophy after winning the three-match series 2-1. Six county sides then contested the Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup, where Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire in the final.

Abu Dhabi side competed alongside Yorkshire, Notts, Warwickshire, Somerset and Essex, ensuring that all members of the visiting squads got matches and that top local talent were provided an opportunity to compete against the best players in country cricket.