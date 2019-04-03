Dubai: The International Cricket Council brought the World Cup trophy to the Maxtalent Cricket Academy in the UAE to inspire the young trainees at the academy. The trophy reached the Maxtalent’s training centre at Al Nasr Sports Club in Dubai, before it flew out to England where the World Cup will be held starting from the end of May. Sudhakar Shetty, the head coach of the academy, said: “It was goose bump moment for the young trainees especially to get a very close look at the World Cup for which an intense battle will be on.”