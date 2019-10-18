Abu Dhabi: Oman, capitalising on UAE’s poor batting, recorded an easy seven-wicket win in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Put in to bat, UAE could muster only 108 for 9 in 20 overs against the tight Oman attack. UAE, who are reeling from the impact of three of their star players being dropped as they are being investigated by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit, could not get going from the start.
Oman’s opening bowlers Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt took three wickets each. For UAE, Mohammad Usman top-scored with 27 runs followed by former captain Rohan Mustafa with 24 runs.
Oman chased the total through Aqib Ilyas, who remained unbeaten on 45, and Aamer Kalim, who chipped in with 27 runs to seal the victory with 10 balls to spare.