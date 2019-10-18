Abu Dhabi: Oman, capitalising on UAE’s poor batting, recorded an easy seven-wicket win in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Put in to bat, UAE could muster only 108 for 9 in 20 overs against the tight Oman attack. UAE, who are reeling from the impact of three of their star players being dropped as they are being investigated by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit, could not get going from the start.

Oman’s opening bowlers Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt took three wickets each. For UAE, Mohammad Usman top-scored with 27 runs followed by former captain Rohan Mustafa with 24 runs.