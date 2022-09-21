The International Cricket Council converted the temporary ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball into a permanent one. Shine on the ball is essential for the bowlers to be effective and to maintain the shine, sweat or saliva, are the two legally allowed substances to polish the ball. Is the saliva ban going to affect the performance of the bowlers, especially the fast bowlers? Also the raft of changes that was approved recently and will come into force from October 1, 2022 are the topics of discussion.
ICC imposes ban on use of saliva to shine cricket balls
Discussion: Gulf News experts talk on the pros and cons along with new rule changes