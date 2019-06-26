Dubai: The race for last four spots in the Cricket World Cup has taken an unexpected twist over the past week. Only holders Australia have made it to the semi-finals so far while hosts and favourites England suddenly find themselves in a bit of a corner - after having lost two matches in a row against Sri Lanka and Australia.
In the latest episode of Howzzat! podcast from Gulf News, Gautam Bhattacharyya, Ashfaq Ahmed and A.K.S. Satish discuss the possible scenarios which is going to make next one week’s action a thrilling one with lots to play for. Tune in...