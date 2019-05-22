Dubai: Even the most diehard of cricket fans will admit that the sport has been suffering from an overkill over the past decade or so — be it international fixtures or franchise league cricket. Do they really have the time or inclination to follow a 50-over contest as keenly as in the past for more than one and-a-half months?
Gautam Bhattacharyya, K.R. Nayar and A.K.S. Satish, members of the Gulf News Sports Desk, ponder the issue and feel that a 30-day window will be a better option in this podcast. They also discuss Mohammad Amir’s comeback to the Pakistan squad and India’s preparedness for the showpiece ahead.