Ravindra Jadeja (third left) with Indian team captain Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul during their recent tour of New Zealand. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The hyper-busy Indian cricketers have not had such a long break in a while - though it has been imposed on them with the nationwide lockdown due to the dangers of coronavirus pandemic. While most of them had been posting photos of their ‘me-time’ in the social media, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja decided to go for something more exciting.

Jadeja, who hails from a Royal Rajputana family, is known for a penchant for horse riding as well as the sword dance and posted a picture of him on a horse near his home.

“My all time favourite,” Jadeja wrote by tweeting a video, which has him riding a white horse in full tilt. The 31-year old was seen in black attire, wearing a headgear.

He had recently also posted a video of him sweating it out on the treadmill. “Running is my strength!! Perfect time to repair my body,” he had said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma donated Rs 80 lakhs (eight million) in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs (4.5 million) to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs (2.5 million) to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 500,000 to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 500,000 towards welfare of stray dogs.

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have also pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs three crores (30 million) towards the cause.