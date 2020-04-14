I will be able to play atleast one more year with CSK, says Watson

Shane Watson Image Credit: PTI

Melbourne: Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson is desperately hoping for things to improve and the COVID-19 to go away so that he can play "atleast one more year" for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the current nationwide lockdown till May 3, claiming social distancing is the only way to pass the "agni pariksha". This means the IPL, which has already been postponed, would be pushed back even further.

"Hopefully the things will sort of work out in the next few days and I will be able to play atleast one more year with CSK," Watson, 38, told CSK social media handles during a video chat.

"To be able to share love of CSK, all around India not just in Chennai. And that's the thing that blows me away. It is not just in Chennai but wherever we go, the support that we get is very strong.

"So I hope this virus moves on and I have the pleasure to re-join CSK for some more time," said the powerful all-rounder who quit international cricket in 2016 and stood down as Sydney Thunder's captain in the Big Bash League last year.

Watson also spoke about braving a sore and bloody knee during the 2019 IPL final to score 80 off just 59 balls before he got out off the third-last ball of the match, with his team within four runs of victory. CSK eventually lost by one run to Mumbai Indians in a thrilling summit clash in Hyderabad.

"I had absolutely no idea that had occurred. It wasn't until actually when I was walking off after I had run myself out in the last over and stuffed it for CSK (laughs). The chance to win another final. So I was walking off and I saw blood and a cut," Watson narrated.