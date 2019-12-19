New Zealand's Kane Williamson (R) and Ross Taylor (L) speak with coach Gary Stead. Image Credit: AFP

Melbourne: New Zealand and Cricket Victoria have decided to cancel the opening day of their two-day warm-up match ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia due to extreme heat forecast for Friday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed his team would rest on Friday with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius in Melbourne.

“The squad will then train at the MCG on Saturday morning in much cooler conditions before batting first in a full-day match against the Victoria XI on Sunday,” the team said in a media release on Thursday, referring to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.