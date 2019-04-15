Team has three top batsmen, two good pacers and wrist spinners

Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates during the second ODI against Australia in Kolkata last year. The 15-member World Cup squad for India was announced on Monday. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Have Indian selectors picked the best squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019? It’s a balanced team but promising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishab Pant missing out will be debated.

The question as to whether Vijay Shankar is the right person for the No. 4 slot over Ambati Rayudu, is another point that will be argued.

Rayudu is experienced but his poor form in the recent days had gone against him. With regard to Pant, the selectors know that Dinesh Karthik is ahead when it comes to wicketkeeping skills.

Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik Image Credit: Twitter/PTI

So in case of injury to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India will need a very skilful man behind the stumps.

As regards selecting the best from the country, the selectors have been done their best.

In fact, many players got automatically selected. However, it should be noted that there isn’t a left-handed batsman in the middle, nor a left-arm pacer in the squad.

Whether the middle order is strong enough will only be known during the matches.

Members of India's 15 member squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, from left in the top row, skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul; from left to right in the middle row, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja; and left to right in the bottom row, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who were picked by the BCCI Selection Committee, Monday, April 15, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

With regard to World Cup experience, seven players had played in the 2015 World Cup.