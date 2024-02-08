Efforts went in vain

Emirates’ skipper Kieron Pollard lit up hopes of a victory through his fighting knock of 40 off 31 balls with three boundaries and a six after opener Kusal Perera had hit 34 runs off 25 balls with five boundaries. Chris Jordan and Jamies Overton bowled the death overs to perfection and ensured their team’s win, which helped Giants move to the second slot in the points table. Unfortunately, Emirates’ left-arm wrist spinner from Afghanistan, Waqar Salamkheil’s spell of 3 for 19 went in vain.

Chasing the target, their aggressive opening pair of Kusal Perera and Muhammad Waseem scored only 22 runs in 3.1 overs when Waseem got out to a running catch by Jordan Cox near the deep mid-wicket boundary off Gerhard Erasmus for 7. Andre Fletcher slashed at Chris Jordan to be caught by Shimron Hetmyer at backward point for 11. Ambati Rayudu quickly departed lifting Aayan Khan into the hands of Chris Jordan at long-on for 1.

At the half way mark, Perera who kept the scoreboard moving, fell, lifting Blessing Muzarabani to Vince at wide mid-off for 34. This was followed by a brilliant direct hit by Jamie Overton to run out Dan Mousely for 11. With half the side back in the dug-out, and 87 runs needed off 56 balls, Dominic Drakes and Aayan Khan bowled two tight overs giving away just four and five runs respectively.

Interenstingly poised

The match was interestingly poised at 60 runs needed off 30 balls. Pollard unleashed his big hits while Odean Smith played second fiddle. Almost all spectators now moved towards the edge of their seats with 38 runs needed off 18 balls. Overton struck to remove Odean Smith on 12 caught brilliantly by Cox at deep mid-wicket for 12. Then Jordan forced Pollard to scoop a catch to Muzarabani to squash Emirates’ hopes of a victory.

Vince said: “Jamie Smith played a very good innings to get to a score which we felt we were in it. The bowlers bowled well, and CJ with those yorkers was exceptional. Three games ago we were under a bit of pressure to make the top four, but if we win on Saturday, we can finish in the top two.”

Skipper Pollard said: “At the end, it was just one hit away with a couple of hits at the back end. Chris Jordan especially bowled well. Waqar (Salamkheil) has been fantastic again. The positives are that our guys getting a hit and it’s good for us going forward. “

Player of the Match, Jordan said he will be focusing on Saturday’s match and stated: “It was a good win for the boys. In that crunch moment at the death, execute and win or don’t and lose. They have amazing players and we got over the line tonight. I have been working on a couple of things with the bowling coach to operate at the top end of my speed. It’s working. We have to finish it on Saturday.”