Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman welcome second child

Announcement received outpouring wishes from ex-cricketers, family members and fans
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Maia Maxwell.
The couple shared the happy news on social media, posting an adorable picture of their newborn daughter with the caption: “Our dream girl is here, Maia Maxwell.” The announcement was met with an outpouring of warm wishes from former cricketers, cricket teams, family members and fans.
Maxwell and Vini are already parents to a toddler, Logan Maverick Maxwell, who was born in September 2023. Maia is their second child.
Maxwell and Vini first met in December 2013 and initially became friends before their relationship blossomed into romance. They got engaged in February 2020 and married on March 27, 2022, in Melbourne.
Their wedding featured both Christian and Tamil Brahmin ceremonies, with Maxwell wearing a traditional golden sherwani for the latter.
The arrival of Maia comes at a different stage of Maxwell’s cricket career. The explosive all-rounder announced his retirement from ODI cricket in June 2025, bringing an end to a 149-match career in which he scored 3,990 runs and took 77 wickets.
Maxwell was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2023. During the 2023 tournament, he produced one of the most remarkable innings in World Cup history, smashing an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in Mumbai despite battling severe cramps.