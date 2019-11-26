The Kerala Overseas Cricketers team that will play in the Friendship Cup in Kerala. Image Credit: KOC

Dubai: Kerala Overseas Cricketers (KOC) team will fly out on Thursday (November 28) for the seventh edition of the Friendship Cup in Kerala. The team, made up of former Kerala cricketers who have represented the state at various levels, will be in action during the tournament to be held at the SD College Ground at Alleppey on November 30 and December 1.

KOC will take on Kerala Veterans Cricketers (KVC), also made up of mostly state-level cricketers. The Friendship Cup, supported by Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), had commenced from 2013 and the Tour is sponsored by Ghee Rice Restaurant, Dubai and co-sponsored by Blue Oceans, PUCA, Dadabai Travels, Energizer and More Ideas.

Every year, KOC felicitates former Kerala Ranji players for their immense contribution and this year will be felicitating stars of the Eighties such as T. Shivadas, PG Ganesh and M. Soman and also provide medical aid for former Ranji Trophy player Ivan Dicroos.