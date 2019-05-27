Australian captain Ricky Ponting is carried on the shoulders of his teammates with the trophy after their victory in the Cricket World Cup Final at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday March 23, 2003. Image Credit: AP

Australia made it three in a row when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win the 2007 edition of the World Cup — their fourth overall.

Glenn McGrath, the linchpin of Australian attack, was declared Player of the Series for his 26 wickets while teammate Mathew Hayden scored the most runs (659).

The tournament started on a bitter note in the West Indies with the death of Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer, who was found dead in his hotel room on March 18, a day after his team’s defeat to Ireland put them out of the running for the World Cup. After a lengthy investigation, the Jamaican police rescinded the comments that he was murdered and confirmed that he died from natural causes.

The tournament was robbed of somewhat of its sheen as India were also at the exit door early — their campaign never quite taking off after a humiliating defeat to Bangladesh in the opening game.

The 16 competing teams were divided into four groups with two top finishers from each group moving on to a Super Eight format. The teams were Australia, England, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bermuda, Canada, Kenya, Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland. Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa won through to the semi-finals.