Bangladesh fans celebrate during the U19 Cricket World Cup final against India in Potchefstroom. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Five players have been sanctioned for brawling in the immediate aftermath of Bangladesh’s victory over India in the under-19 World Cup final in South Africa at the weekend, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Bangladesh claimed the title for the first time with victory by three wickets over India at Potchefstroom on Sunday but an ugly brawl broke out after Rakibul Hasan hit the winning runs and his team mates ran on to the field to celebrate.

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan of Bangladesh and Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were all charged with breaches of the ICC code of conduct and handed international suspensions of between four and 10 matches.

“The match was hard fought ... but the elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport,” said the ICC’s Geoff Allardice.

“Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team.”