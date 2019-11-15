Abu Dhabi: The Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 is not only about a keen contest between bat and ball but also off-field enjoyment.

The organisers created a festival atmosphere and thousands of labourers from the nearby labour camps, coming in special buses, made it colourful.

They cheered for the stars sitting on the grass mound of the stadium.

A large number of Pakistan fans are here but the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to deny NOC to its players have deprived them of seeing their stars in action like in the previous two editions.

It is understood that Pakistan cricketers are hugely disappointed at having lost thousands of dollars for their participation here.

Many feel that if Pakistan players had a players’ association like in South Africa and in India they could have appealed against PCB’s decision.

However, when the action began, they forgot their disappointment and cheered for every boundary and wicket.

Mammootty on cricket

The excitement had begun from the opening ceremony of the tournament on Thursday night as mega star Mammootty, along with Pakistani musician Atif Aslam, Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, South Indian model and actress Parvati Nair and Bangladeshi film favourite Shakib Khan, enthralled the gathering.

Cheered by a large number of Kerala fans, Mammootty, who was paraded around the ground in a jeep, addressing the fans said: “Cricket is now being played in a capsule, from T20 to T10, cricket is winning the hearts of everyone.” When Aslam sang some of his popular songs, spectators danced along and called out for more.

Bravo wants to comeback