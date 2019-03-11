Mohammad Abbas took three wickets to guide Multan Sultans to a convincing seven-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Pace bowlers ruled the roost in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took three wickets to guide Multan Sultans to a convincing seven-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars on Monday.

Abbas finished with 3-22 to restrict Lahore to 140 for eight in their 20 overs before opener Shan Masood struck a 25-ball 48, with eight boundaries and a six, to steer Multan to the target in just 12.3 overs.

Earlier on Sunday, the last-over victories that happened during the UAE leg of PSL, continued in Pakistan too when fast bowler Usman Shinwari kept his nerves in control to give a one-run win for Karachi Kings over Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Shinwari defended five runs in the last over and three off the last delivery through his accurate pace on Sunday.

Shinwari took three wickets to keep Quetta — chasing 191 to win — down to 189 for seven in 20 overs and confirm a spot in the play-offs for Karachi with 10 points in nine games.

Quetta opener Ahmad Shehzad’s brilliant 57-ball 99, studded with eight boundaries and five sixes, went in vain. Ahmad fell one short of the century to the second ball of the final over as he was brilliantly caught by a diving Colin Ingram at mid-off.