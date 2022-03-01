Kolkata: The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali, which will be Virat Kohli’s 100th appearance, will be thrown open to the fans after all. In a late announcement on Tuesday, the BCCI secretary reversed their earlier decision of hosting the match behind closed doors due to a marginal rise of Covid-19 cases in Punjab.
“The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors. The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the state cricketing associations and in the present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
“While we started off the West Indies tour of India behind closed doors, the encouraging dip in Covid-19 cases allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds. Based on the advisories by the State Health Auhtorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match.”
“I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli’s 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come,” he added.
Incidentally, the second Test in Bengaluru - a day-night affair - will have a 50% attendance.