London: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from test cricket, but he will continue to play in limited-overs internationals, British media reported.
Reports said Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood.
"I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket," Moeen said.
"I've enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I've done enough of it and I'm happy and content with how I've done."
Off-spin
The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29 and taken 195 wickets with his off-spin.
Having played little test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen was recalled for the home summer series against India and played in three matches.
England’s next test series is against Australia in the Ashes starting in December.