London: England’s Harry Brook, Joe Root and Mark Wood have been handed three-year central contracts as part of a new multi-year system, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
England test captain Ben Stokes received a one-year deal, while his white-ball counterpart Jos Buttler was given a two-year contract.
“The system, which covers both red-ball and white-ball players, considers the likelihood of players featuring in England teams across formats over the next period while recognising performances in the preceding year,” the ECB said in a statement.
“Multi-year contracts have been awarded for the first time since central contracts were established in 2000.
“The ECB has worked closely with the Professional Cricketers’ Association and Team England Player Partnership on behalf of the players to reach an outcome for all parties.”
Significant impact
Brook, 24, is among seven players to have been given a central contract for the first time along with Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue - who have all got two-year contracts.
“We are rewarding those players who we expect to make a significant impact over the coming years playing for England,” said Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket.
“It is great news and a credit to the players for demonstrating their commitment to English cricket in the ever-changing landscape of the sport.”
Batter Dawid Malan, who missed out on a full deal last year, was given a one-year contract off the back of his red-hot form in recent months, while veteran bowler James Anderson was also handed a one-year deal.
Matthew Fisher, John Turner and Saqib Mahmood have been given development contracts.
In 2021, England switched to a new system of central contracts which was a departure from the previous separation of red-ball and white-ball deals the ECB introduced in 2016.
England contracts:
Three-year contracts: Harry Brook, Joe Root, Mark Wood
Two-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes
One-year contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley
Development contracts: Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner