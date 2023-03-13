Dubai: England star Ben Stokes was left fuming after his bag was stolen by thieves at King’s Cross station, London.
The 31-year-old red ball skipper had recently been a part of the team that lost an incredible Test match against New Zealand by just one run.
Stokes, who also plays for Durham in county cricket, expressed his anguish on Twitter and launched an X-rated rant against the culprit.
New record
“To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ******”, he tweeted.
He set a new record last month for hitting the most number of sixes in Test cricket, surpassing Brendon McCullum’s previous tally of 107.
His next assignment will see him fly out to India to play for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, after the franchise bought him for a whopping £1.63 million at the most recent auction.