Islamabad: Former elite cricket umpire Asad Rauf of Pakistan has died after a heart attack. He was 66.
Rauf officiated in 64 Test matches, 139 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals before his umpiring career ended in 2013.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja said he was "saddened" by Rauf's death.
"Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humor. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him," Raja posted on Twitter. "Many sympathies with his family for their loss."
Rauf also played 71 first-class matches as a middle-order batter, scoring 3,423 runs at an average of 28.76 that included three centuries and 22 half centuries.