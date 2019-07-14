A video of the woman went viral on social media and garnered attention from Bumrah himself

Birmingham: India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 30, 2019. AP/PTI(AP6_30_2019_000080B) Image Credit: AP

What you need to know: India is out of the ICC World Cup, but fans are still all praise for the team.

A video of an elderly woman trying to ape Jasprit Bumrah's bowling style won hearts online.

The video-gif went viral and Bumrah shared the clip too.

Dubai: An elderly woman won hearts online and garnered the attention of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah after a video of her perfecting the cricketer’s bowling technique went viral.

Tweep @PUNchayatix4 posted: “Best thing I have seen in a long time.”

@Asghar42986778 posted: “Wow what a tribute for Bumrah.”

What happened?

A video-gif of a sari-clad elderly woman imitating Bumrah’s pace bowling technique was posted on Twitter and went viral after Bumrah shared the clip from his official handle (@Jaspritbumrah93).

He posted it with the caption: “This made my day.” The tweet was liked more than 39,000 times.

The clip was originally shared by Shanta Sakkubai (@himsini), who seems to be the woman’s daughter, with the caption: “Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah’s performance in the World Cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up.”

Online reactions

Tweeps found the video “cute” and an accurate representation of Bumrah’s run up.

@s_h_a_y_o_r_i posted: “This is an accurate impression of your run up. The entire world is obsessed with it.”

@sakthi54630329 tweeted: “Just like you.”

Tweep @LoyalSachinFan posted: You’re the best. Everyone loves you.”

After the video-gif gained popularity, Shanta Sakkubai replied on Bumrah’s video and posted: “Omg, she’ll be so happy to see this. Thank you champ!”

Bumrah’s World Cup performance

India may be out of the World Cup but fans were all praise for their team players, who “put up a fight” during the season.

Bumrah was singled out for his performance. The right-arm fast bowler took 18 wickets in the nine matches he played in the ICC World Cup in England and Wales.

Tweep @nareshkumarred9 posted: “You are a greater bowler in the world in present generation.”

User @Abhishe56151520 posted: “I am watching cricket because of you.”

Some tweeps also shared videos of themselves attempting Bumrah’s bowling style.

Many hailed him a “champion” and said they could not wait for the next World Cup.

@AbdulKayumMazu2 posted: “Well done Jasprit Bumrah, performed very well in the entire tournament with ball but it is very unfortunate we will not see you with ball in the Final of ICC World Cup. We hope we will see you in 2023....”

While many fans were disappointed that India did not make it to the finals, Bumrah took to twitter to share a heart-felt message for #teamIndia supporters.

The 25-year-old cricketer posted: “A big thank you to all my team members, our coaches, support staff, our families and most importantly to all the undying support from all of you! We gave it everything we had!”

The ICC World Cup final is being held today, between two teams of England and New Zealand.