Dream11, who were the title-sponsors of IPL 2020, are looking to expand their footprint in other cricketing countries. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Auckland: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has extended their association with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), including its naming rights partnership with the men and women’s Super Smash competition, for another six years.

Dream11 teamed up with NZC in 2019 for one year and will now continue the partnership until 2026, as per an official media release from the cricket board. The extended partnership also includes Dream11 becoming an official partner of the Black Caps and will allow cricket fans to engage more deeply with New Zealand cricket by creating their own fantasy sports teams on the platform.

“Our previous arrangement was a massive success, so it’s great to be announcing a deeper, long-term partnership with Dream11,” NZC Chief Executive David White said.

“One of NZC’s key objectives is to grow the game we love and India has always been an important market for us; no other country follows cricket like India. NZC has been expanding its commercial footprint outside New Zealand and this is a good example of the potential of our domestic products and the opportunities they offer,” he added.

Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said that the company was delighted to extend its partnership with NZC. “The current agreement builds on our previous partnership and takes it to the next level. We are equally excited to become an official partner of NZC and bring New Zealand’s unique cricketing experience to Dream11’s 100 million users,” Mudaliar said.

“We are confident that this will further drive interest and fan engagement for NZC matches among Indian sports fans,” he added.