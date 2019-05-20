New Delhi: A lot has been said about former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement and the wicketkeeper has now fuelled the debate by revealing what he might opt to do after he calls it a day.

In a video going viral on social media, Dhoni is seen flaunting his paintings and displaying a few of his artworks.

In the video, the 37-year-old displayed three paintings and said: “I wanted to share a secret with all of you. Right from childhood I always wanted to become an artist, I have played a lot of cricket so I decided it’s time for me now to take up what I wanted so I have made a few paintings.”

The first painting was a landscape drawing, the second one was of what he described as “something which can become a mode of transport in future”.

Describing the third one as his favourite, Dhoni said it was a replica of him while batting for Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Chennai Super Kings.

It is believed that Dhoni will announce his retirement from the 50-over format post the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30.