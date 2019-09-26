Eoin Morgan, who will lead Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 with (from left) team mentor Anis Sajan, Azhar Sajan and Sahil Sajan. Image Credit: Delhi Bulls.

Dubai: England’s World Cup winning captain will lead Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 commencing from November 14.

The Danube group and NB Ventures’s team that changed their team name from Bengal Tigers to Delhi Bulls, scooped the most successful captain in limited overs cricket.

Speaking to Gulf News after signing up Morgan as the team skipper, Delhi Bulls Team mentor Anis Sajan, said: “When I was in England for the World Cup I met Morgan soon after the final. While congratulating him for the historic win, Morgan remarked that he isn’t sure whom he will play for in the T10 this time. I immediately requested him to join our franchise and as he knows how professional we have been as a franchise in our earlier editions, he readily agreed.”

The Delhi Bulls is coached by former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming and owned by Rizwan Sajan and Neelesh Bhatnagar.

“As soon as Morgan expressed his liking to join us, Fleming informed me to go for him right away and he is happy that we have got Morgan who changed the face of England cricket team through sheer perseverance,” said Sajan.

Morgan, who made a stop-over in Dubai on his way back from India, said: “I’m delighted to join the Delhi Bulls for the Abu Dhabi T10. I have had the pleasure in spending some time with Sajan who is known here as UAE’s Mr. Cricket. The passion he shows for the game is unparalleled. I look forward to working with Anis, Fleming and the rest of the team in November.”

Sajan then went on to elaborate on why Morgan will be leading Delhi in the third edition. “Morgan is a very grounded cricketer with no ego. He is not only an astute captain but a cool leader. Like India’s MS Dhoni he is the Captain Cool of UK cricket. He had also captained Kerala Kings to victory in the first T10. His ability to keep his emotions in check and encourage players will benefit our team a lot. He made England play a new and fresh brand of cricket ever since their failures in the 2015 World Cup. His approach during this World Cup is a testament to the leadership qualities he showed. I am thrilled that Morgan will lead the Bulls out this season.”

Before returning to England, Morgan also reminded: “T10 is fast paced and has a strong entertainment factor for the viewers. The high scoring contests make it exciting and I am sure we will see a lot of that this year.” Morgan who has a T10 batting strike rate of 186.