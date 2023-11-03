Dubai: Defending champions Gulf Giants will face Sharjah Warriors in the opening match of the DP World ILT20 Season 2 on January 19. The 34-match tournament will be played at the three iconic UAE venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah with the dazzling Ring of Fire — Dubai International Stadium — hosting the final on February 17.
A total of four fixtures will be played across the three venues on what promises to be an action-packed opening weekend in January. Following the opener in Sharjah, Dubai Capitals will host the MI Emirates in Dubai on January 20. Last year’s runner-up Desert Vipers will open their campaign against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at 2.30pm in Dubai, while MI Emirates will host the Gulf Giants in their first home game of the season at the picturesque Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 6:30pm, the first-double header on Sunday.
Home and away fixtures
A total of 15 matches will be played in Dubai, while Abu Dhabi will host 11 and Sharjah eight. Each team will have five home and five away fixtures. Dubai International Stadium will be the home venue for Dubai Capitals. Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will play their five home fixtures across Dubai and Sharjah.
Sharjah Warriors will have Sharjah Cricket Stadium as their homebase. The Zayed Cricket Stadium will be the home venue for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates.
Biggest cricket stars
CEO DP World ILT20 David White: “We are excited to announce the DP World ILT20 Season 2 schedule. Just like the opening season, we are set to deliver 34 action-packed matches at our three fantastic cricket venues. Season 2 will be launched with riveting on-field action and entertainment for the entire family on the opening weekend in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
“This year we have attracted some of the biggest cricket stars from around the world to the DP World ILT20 Season 2. We have three world-class stadiums that have a rich history of hosting some of the biggest cricket events, including the T20 World Cup. The weather in UAE is absolutely ideal for cricket in the months of January and February. There is as always, a huge appetite and interest in the game here and we welcome local fans as well as international travellers as they have the greatest cricketing spectacle to enjoy with a number of entertainment opportunities on offer besides the action on the field.”
DP World ILT20 Season 2 Schedule (all matches 6.30pm UAE):
January 19: Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
January 20: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium
January 21: Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium (2.30pm)
January 21: MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
January 22: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai International Stadium
January 23: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
January 24: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai International Stadium
January 25: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium
January 26: Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
January 27: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (2.30pm)
January 27: Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
January 28: MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (2.30pm)
January 28: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
January 29: Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
January 30: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium
January 31: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
February 1: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai International Stadium
February 2: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
February 3: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai International Stadium (2.30pm)
February 3: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
February 4: MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (2.30pm)
February 4: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai International Stadium
February 5: Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
February 6: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai International Stadium
February 7: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
February 8: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai International Stadium
February 9: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Dubai International Stadium
February 10: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai International Stadium (2.30pm)
February 10: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
February 11: Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
February 13: Qualifier 1, Dubai International Stadium
February 14: Eliminator, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
February 15: Qualifier 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium
February 17: Final, Dubai International Stadium