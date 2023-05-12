Franchise cricket

Within months of the second triumph Sammy, who skippered West Indies in all three formats of the game, was removed as captain but went on to play franchise white ball cricket around the world.

Since retiring as a player, Sammy has coached teams in the Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League.

His first job will be a three-match ODI series against UAE in Sharjah next month, ahead of the the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

10-team tournament

West Indies failed to qualify automatically and will now take part in the 10-team tournament to try and take one of the two remaining slots in the main event which will take place in India later in the year.

“It will be a challenge but one that I’m ready for and excited about,” said Sammy.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room.

“I believe I will bring the same approach as I had as a player - the passion, the desire for success, and my undying love for West Indies cricket.”

Separate coaches

Cricket West Indies, who decided in March to engage separate coaches for the limited over and Test teams, also appointed former Jamaica wicketkeeper/batsman Andre Coley as the new head coach of the Test side.

Coley, 48, was interim head coach of the team on its tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier this year.

“They are well equipped for their roles, and we are confident they will bring different perspectives, skills and real passion to the West Indies dressing room,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

Team planning

“The introduction of separate coaches signals the start of a new approach for the West Indies men’s teams.