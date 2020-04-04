MS Dhoni with make-up artist Sapna Bhavnani Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Like so many other stars across India, M.S. Dhoni is undergoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted all forms of cricket throughout the country.

Dhoni’s make-up artist Sapna Bhavnani seems to be feeling the same as the fans of the former Indian captain and thus, she posted an old video of his daughter Ziva helping out in applying some make-up on Dhoni.

“This has to be the cutest non-make-up #makeuptutorial ever! I don’t think I will have a job left very soon! @mahi7781 miss you dost,” she said in her caption to the video.

The 38-year-old has not played professional cricket since the semi-final of the ICC World Cup in July 2019. He was scheduled to return to the cricketing fold — and possibly stake a claim in the Indian team that was to travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup later in the year — by playing with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.