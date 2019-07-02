West Indies' Nicholas Pooran celebrates after scoring a century during the World Cup group stage match against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street. Image Credit: AFP

Birmingham: The West Indies team failed to live up to expectations at this World Cup, but their captain Jason Holder’s approach to the defeats is a lesson to be followed. Though he is disappointed with the team’s losses, he believes his team managed to entertain fans throughout the World Cup.

“We have shown some fight in this entire campaign,” he said. “I’m proud of certain individuals who have definitely put their hands up and their hearts on the line. And that is what we want. We want guys to just give their all. When you leave the cricket field, make sure you don’t have anything in the body left to be given.”

After those inspiring lines, he hailed Nicholas Pooran, who hit a century, and Fabian Allen, who scored a half-century. “All credit to Nicholas. I thought he played an outstanding innings today,” said Holder. “He batted maturely, got the boundaries, and knocked the ball around as easily as he possibly can. A knock like what Fabian played is exceptional as well. Again, unfortunate with the run-out. But the young talent is there. It’s just a matter for us to bring them together more often and get over the line.”

So why does Holder feel that his team has played entertaining cricket? Being able to produce matches that were very close is entertaining.

“Some of our games were very close, but we were just unable to get over the line,” said Holder. “Of course, in hindsight one can always pinpoint many faulty areas. I don’t think we fielded particularly well. We gave away 30 to 40 runs on the field. When we were batting, I thought we were in the game, but then we lost wickets at crucial stages. The run-outs were wickets we gifted them — something that we shouldn’t have done at that stage.”

But the skipper is positive about the future of cricket in West Indies. He acknowledges that the young talent in the side needs to be nurtured in the coming years.