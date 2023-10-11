New Delhi: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah says seeing his mother again takes priority over Saturday's blockbuster World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Bumrah will be playing in his home city of Ahmedabad in front of 132,000 fans in the world's biggest cricket stadium.
However, family matters come first for the 29-year-old.
"I've been away for a while now. I'll be happy to see my mother at home," said Bumrah after taking an impressive 4-39 in Wednesday's eight-wicket win against Afghanistan.
Bumrah was raised by his school principal mother Daljit after his father died suddenly just before he turned five.
"I'm going to see her. That's the first basic thing for me."
Only then will Bumrah focus on facing Pakistan on a ground where he has yet to play a one-day international although he is more than familiar with the imposing arena as it is the home of his Gujarat IPL team.
"I have not played a one-dayer there but I have played a Test match.
"The atmosphere is going to be exciting. I'm sure a lot of people are going to come. So, it will be a sight to see. So yeah, hoping for the best over there."