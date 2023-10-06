Shubman Gill, who has shown immense potential, established himself as India's opening batter during the Asia Cup, where he ended as the top scorer with 302 runs at an average of 75.50. However, it was reported that he was unwell and had dengue fever.

But earlier on Friday it was reported that Shubman was unwell and suffering from dengue fever. Rahul Dravid provided an update on his current situation and said the medical team has not ruled him out of their World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday.

"He's feeling better today than he was yesterday so that is a positive and the medical team is monitoring on a day-to-day basis. We will see whatever decision the medical team takes and we'll see how he feels the day after tomorrow. The medical team hadn't ruled him out yet," Dravid said in the pre-match press conference.

If Shubman misses out on the opener Ishan Kishan will be the ideal choice to replace Gill and start the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kishan was initially a part of the middle-order set-up but with him possibly shifting to the opening order, the in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav will enter the discussion of making his place in the playing XI.