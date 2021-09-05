Dubai: Rizwan CP’s all-round show enabled Sharjah return to winning ways in the Wolf 777 News Emirates D50 yesterday.
Sharjah, who suffered a reversal at the hands of the Fujairah on Wednesday, sneaked to a two-wicket win over Dubai at the Emirates Sevens Stadium. After a four-wicket haul with his medium-pace, Rizwan held one end up to score a patient 43 to give Sharjah the much-needed three points in the series.
Electing to bat, Dubai could only manage 179 before being all out in 43.2 overs. Laxman Manjrekar (37), Muhammad Hassan (35 not out) and Abdul Malik (26) were the main contributors to Dubai.
Five-wicket victory
In another match, Waseem Muhammad (68) helps Fujairah record a five-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi on Friday. Chasing a target of 175, the Fujairah opener found an able ally in Basil Hameed, who remained unbeaten on 46 to ensure there were no hiccups towards the home stretch in the chase.
Electing to bat, Abu Dhabi failed to get into the groove and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The inability to forge a long partnership proved costly as they could only manage 173 for nine in 50 overs.
Fujairah beat Abu Dhabi by 5 wickets. Abu Dhabi 173 for 9 in 50 overs (Riyan Mohammed 47, Fayyaz Ahmed 54, Osama Hasan Shah 27, Sabir Rao 3-21, Mujahid Amin 2-21) Fujairah 176 for 5 in 45.3 overs (Waseem Muhammad 68, Basil Hameed 46 not out, Fayyaz Ahmed 3-34). Man of the match: Waseem Muhammad.