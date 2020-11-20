Former fast-bowler says announced his guilt of match corruption without telling him first

Nuwan Zoysa speaks to the press Image Credit: AFP

Colombo: Former Sri Lanka fast-bowler Nuwan Zoysa on Friday accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of announcing that he had been found guilty of match corruption without telling him first.

The world body said Thursday that an anti-corruption tribunal had found him guilty of three offences and that he would remain suspended until a punishment is announced.

The 42-year-old, also a former bowling coach to the national side, was accused of agreeing to introduce players to an Indian national to arrange match-fixing at a competition in the UAE, according to his lawyer, Chrishmal Warnasuriya. He had already been suspended since an investigation was launched in 2018.

Zoysa told reporters at his lawyer’s office that he had yet to be informed of the tribunal’s verdict when normally it had to give a decision within 30 days of the end of hearings.

“It was a shock,” he said of the ICC statement. “It is a fallacious and cheap gimmick by the ICC to perform such an act intentionally to tarnish my reputation and the reputation of my beloved country.”

Zoysa had been charged with “being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of a match.”

Four counts under the Emirates Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code in the Gulf nation’s T10 League are still being dealt with, according to the ICC.

It has insisted that Zoysa was informed in line with usual practice and that the full judgement will be published when the tribunal confirms the sanction.

Sri Lanka introduced a law against match-fixing last year after then-sports minister Harin Fernando declared that the ICC considered Sri Lanka the world’s most corrupt cricket nation.

Zoysa, who played in 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals before retiring in 2007, said he had been jobless since his suspension in October 2018.