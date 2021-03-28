India beat England by seven runs in a tense decider on Sunday to clinch the one-day international series 2-1.
India, who had already won the Test and Twenty20 series, set England 330 to win. But despite Sam Curran's unbeaten 95, England finished on 322 for nine off their 50 overs.
England finished on 322-9 in reply to India's 329 all out in 48.2 overs. Shardul Thakur claimed 4-67 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with 3-42.
England won the toss and Mark Wood's 3-34 helped to avert an even larger score for India. Rishabh Pant (78), Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Hardik Pandya (64) all scored half centuries.
England returns home empty-handed. India won the test series 3-1 to qualify for the world test championship final and also won the Twenty20 series 3-2.