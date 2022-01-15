Following are the reactions to India's Virat Kohli stepping down as the captain of the Test team after seven years on Saturday.

INDIAN CRICKET BOARD (BCCI)

"BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins."

WEST INDIES GREAT VIV RICHARDS

"Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket."

Virat Kohli and Vivian Richards Image Credit: Twitter

MASTER BLASTER SACHIN TENDULKAR

"Congratulations on a successful stint as a captain, @imVkohli. You always gave 100% for the team and you always will. Wishing you all the very best for the future," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

BCCI SECRETARY JAY SHAH

"Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN VIRENDER SEHWAG

"Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world.

"Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat."

FORMER INDIA HEAD COACH RAVI SHASTRI

"Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team we built together - @imVkohli."

FORMER INDIA ALL-ROUNDER YUVRAJ SINGH

"It's been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN SURESH RAINA

"Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India.

"Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope hed continue to shine for India as a player."

FORMER INDIA PACE BOWLER IRFAN PATHAN

"Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohlis name will be up there, not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli."

FORMER INDIA SEAM BOWLER RP SINGH

"#Virat should be proud of his 7 year stint. He has achieved some remarkable things for Indian cricket."

INDIAN OPENER SHIKAR DHAWAN

"Congratulations on taking the Indian team all the way to the top! Been a pleasure playing under your leadership, Virat," said Shikhar Dhawan in his tweet.

FORMER INDIA BATTER VVS LAXMAN

"Congratulations, Virat, on a stellar stint as Test captain. In an era dominated by white-ball cricket, it's great to see how passionate you are about the longest format. You have led by example, played the game with great intensity and valued preparation in pursuit of excellence," tweeted Laxman.

INDIAN OPENER MAYANK AGARWAL

"Congratulations @imVkohli on a fantastic term as captain. It was an absolute honour playing under your leadership. Someone who led by example. You have created a winning mentality in everyone. Your passion and dedication towards the game is an inspiration. Thank you, Skips."

FORMER INDIA SPINNER PRAGYAN OJHA

"Indian cricket always had a leader who added a different value to the team and inculcated some of their characteristics to make a difference.

"Virat will always be remembered as an aggressive leader who changed the way everyone looked at fitness."

FORMER INDIA WICKET-KEEPER PARTHIV PATEL

"#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain."

INDIA FAST BOWLER ISHANT SHARMA

"Thank you for all the memories I've shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain & I'll play 100 test matches for India.

"All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN MANOJ TIWARY

"7 years. #IndianCricket will remember @imVkohli as one of the most successful leaders in its history. The staggering win percentage & aggression lifted Indian cricket to a new height. We should respect his decision. Congrats for the amazing tenure as Captain."

FORMER INDIA OPENER WASIM JAFFER