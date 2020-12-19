Adelaide: India threw away their commanding position in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide in dramatic fashion as they where skittled for 36 — their lowest ever score in Test history.
Australia’s world-class pace attack dismissed India for fun on Saturday to leave the hosts needing only 90 to win the opening Test after an incredible batting collapse. India started day three of the day-night Test on 9-1 and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive second innings total for Australia to chase. But their hopes were left in tatters after an exhibition of fast bowling by Josh Hazlewood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21).
Mayank Agarwal ‘top-scored' with nine, as every single India batsman failed to get into double figures. India’s previous Test low was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.
10 lowest scores in a single innings in Test match
26 — New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955
30 — South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896
30 — South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924
35 — South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899
36 — South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb 1932
36 — Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902
36 — India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec 2020
38 — Ireland v England at Lord’s, July 2019
42 — New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946
42 — Australia v England in Sydney, Feb 1888