Phil Simmons Image Credit: AFP

Phil Simmons, the West Indies head coach is in self-isolation in England after attending a funeral — but fast bowler Alzarri Joseph said it would not hamper the team’s preparation for the three-Test series against England.

Simmons has been self-isolating in his Old Trafford hotel room since attending the funeral on Friday and has to clear two COVID-19 tests before he can join the squad on Thursday.

“That doesn’t really disrupt our preparations,” Joseph said. “We have our jobs to do — we have our preparation to keep going with. We have a very big coaching staff here that are very supportive of each other, so that’s not really a problem for anyone.”

Assistant coaches Roddy Estwick and Rayon Griffith will oversee the team’s second warm-up match, which begins on Monday, before the July 8 series opener in Southampton.

Joseph is set to join skipper Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel in a four-pronged pace attack and the 23-year-old was fine being perceived as the weak link.

“Obviously those three guys have a lot more experience than I do,” he said.