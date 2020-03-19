Karachi Kings batsman Alex Hales, right, plays a shot while Islamabad United wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi watches during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match against Islamabad United, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, March 1, 2020 Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) officials have breathed a sigh of relief following the PSL players, match officials, support staff, broadcasters and team owners who were tested in Pakistan for coronavirus declared negative.

The PCB chief executive Wasim Khan, after confirming that all 128 COVID-19 tests are negative, said: “The PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns.”

Result on England player Alex Hales, who had shown symptoms of coronavirus while in Pakistan, is expected from England.

Khan revealed that a negative result was important from the credibility point of view of the league. “It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19.”

The PCB wanted to host the semi-finals and final and conclude the tournament by March 18. Khan stressing that the health concern are of paramount importance, also said: “The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees. I urge cricket fans and followers to exercise absolute caution and value their as well as others’ wellbeing. They can overcome this pandemic by maintaining hygiene, avoiding close physical contact like handshaking and hugs, staying away from gatherings, avoiding close contact when anyone who is experiencing cough and fever, and spreading awareness about safety measures. The PCB prays normalcy returns quickly to our society so that playing fields can once again witness resumption of healthy activities.”

THe Multan Sultans team that did 17 COVID-19 tests on Monday were also found to be negative.